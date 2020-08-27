Cedar Rapids man stole $10,000 in jewelry from Lindale Mall kiosk, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of jewelry from a piercing shop at Lindale Mall and fleeing on a bus.

Cardel D. Redmond, 25, faces charges of first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the charges stem from a theft of gold necklaces and bracelets from Piercing Pagoda, 4444 First Ave. NE.

Officers were called to Lindale Mall at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday after a man — later identified as Redmond — was seen at a glass case at the Piercing Pagoda kiosk. The case had been broken into, and it appeared a crowbar was used to gain entry.

Police said witnesses and Lindale Mall security described the man to police and said he was getting on a bus traveling westbound on First Avenue.

Officers stopped the bus in the 2400 block of First Avenue East. A passenger was identified by a witnesses and arrested.

Police said multiple gold chain necklaces and bracelets, identified as those stolen from Piercing Pagoda, were found in Redmond’s possession.

Twenty-three grams of packaged marijuana, a digital scale and a crowbar also were found in his possession, police said.

