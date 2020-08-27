Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man stole $10,000 in jewelry from Lindale Mall kiosk, police say

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of jewelry from a piercing shop at Lindale Mall and fleeing on a bus.

Cardel D. Redmond, 25, faces charges of first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the charges stem from a theft of gold necklaces and bracelets from Piercing Pagoda, 4444 First Ave. NE.

Officers were called to Lindale Mall at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday after a man — later identified as Redmond — was seen at a glass case at the Piercing Pagoda kiosk. The case had been broken into, and it appeared a crowbar was used to gain entry.

Police said witnesses and Lindale Mall security described the man to police and said he was getting on a bus traveling westbound on First Avenue.

Officers stopped the bus in the 2400 block of First Avenue East. A passenger was identified by a witnesses and arrested.

Police said multiple gold chain necklaces and bracelets, identified as those stolen from Piercing Pagoda, were found in Redmond’s possession.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-three grams of packaged marijuana, a digital scale and a crowbar also were found in his possession, police said.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

17-year-old police admirer arrested after the killing of 2 people during 3rd night of protests in Kenosha over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Iowa Attorney General investigating price gouging complaints following derecho

Iowa City remind demonstrators of permit process after protesters hit by vehicle

2,000 Marion customers temporarily lose power after tree falls on line

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Reynolds closes bars in 6 Iowa counties, including Johnson and Linn, as COVID-19 cases surge

Clear Creek Amana High School goes online after students test positive for coronavirus

Iowa City schools given permission to start 100% off-site

Cedar Rapids schools to start Sept. 21, with middle, high school online

University of Iowa hospitals CEO on surge in cases: 'This is very very alarming'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.