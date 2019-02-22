Cedar Rapids man convicted of distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to charges related to methamphetamine and a handgun found when police pulled him over for a suspended license in 2017.

Shane LaGrange, 36, was convicted in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

During the hearing, LaGrange admitted he had at least 5 grams of pure meth he planned to distribute Dec. 29, 2017.

The meth and loaded Hi-Point 9 mm pistol, which had been reported as stolen, were found when LaGrange was stopped by police for driving with a suspended license, according to a criminal complaint. The drugs were found in LaGrange’s coat pocket, the complaint said.

LaGrange was previously convicted of at least five felony offenses including perjury, burglary and drug crimes, according court records. The previous convictions could increase his prison time.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in federal prison. He also could be ordered to pay a fine and serve eight years of supervised release following any prison term.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an evidence-based program aimed at reducing violent crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. As part of the program, various law enforcement agencies work together to focus efforts on the most violent offenders. They also partner with prevention and re-entry programs to create lasting reductions in crime.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Cole and investigated by the Cedar Rapids Safe Streets Task Force, which is comprised of the Cedar Rapids Police Department and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

