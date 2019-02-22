Public Safety

Cedar Rapids man convicted of distributing meth

Faces 15 years to life in federal prison

Shane Lee LaGrange, 35, of Cedar Rapids, on Dec. 29 was stopped by Cedar Rapids police for driving with a suspended driver’s license. During a search of his vehicle, they found a loaded Hi-Point 9 mm pistol that had previously been reported stolen. Police also found methamphetamine in his coat pocket. LaGrange has a previous conviction of at lesat five felonies.
Shane Lee LaGrange, 35, of Cedar Rapids, on Dec. 29 was stopped by Cedar Rapids police for driving with a suspended driver’s license. During a search of his vehicle, they found a loaded Hi-Point 9 mm pistol that had previously been reported stolen. Police also found methamphetamine in his coat pocket. LaGrange has a previous conviction of at lesat five felonies.

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to charges related to methamphetamine and a handgun found when police pulled him over for a suspended license in 2017.

Shane LaGrange, 36, was convicted in U.S. District Court for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

During the hearing, LaGrange admitted he had at least 5 grams of pure meth he planned to distribute Dec. 29, 2017.

The meth and loaded Hi-Point 9 mm pistol, which had been reported as stolen, were found when LaGrange was stopped by police for driving with a suspended license, according to a criminal complaint. The drugs were found in LaGrange’s coat pocket, the complaint said.

LaGrange was previously convicted of at least five felony offenses including perjury, burglary and drug crimes, according court records. The previous convictions could increase his prison time.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life in federal prison. He also could be ordered to pay a fine and serve eight years of supervised release following any prison term.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an evidence-based program aimed at reducing violent crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. As part of the program, various law enforcement agencies work together to focus efforts on the most violent offenders. They also partner with prevention and re-entry programs to create lasting reductions in crime.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Cole and investigated by the Cedar Rapids Safe Streets Task Force, which is comprised of the Cedar Rapids Police Department and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

l Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

CONTINUE READING

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids police respond to shooting in southwest Cedar Rapids that injured 19-year-old

Poll: Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart says residents want speed cameras, do you?

Only a 'billy goat' can navigate uncleared sidewalks and curb cuts, Corridor resident says

Grassley: Lawmakers who created Iowa judicial nominating process intended it to be reviewed

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hawkeyes radio announcer Gary Dolphin suspended for rest of basketball season

Collins Aerospace girls-and-engineering event attracts 100 area students

Iowa schools might get reprieve on making up snow days

Unregulated providers fill in to meet Iowa's child care needs. Should we be worried?

Major flooding three times more likely in Cedar Rapids this spring, National Weather Service reports

Trending