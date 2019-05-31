Cedar Rapids man connected to Christopher Bagley's death bonds out on drug charges

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man, who federal authorities say was involved in Christopher Bagley’s fatal stabbing in December, posted bail late Thursday following his arrest on drug charges.

Sixth Judicial Associate District Judge Casey Jones on Thursday set bail at $10,000 for Drew Wagner, 33. Wagner is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and drug tax stamp violation charges.

He has not been charged in the death of Bagley, 31, of Walker, but the charges stem from a search conducted during the investigation into Bagley’s death.

Wagner’s initial court appearance is set for next Thursday.

Wagner lives at 4069 Soutter Ave. SE, which is where Bagley’s body was found in March.

During a search of Wagner’s home, investigators recovered 77 vape cartridges containing THC (a psychoactive ingredient of marijuana), a tool bag filled with 110 vape cartridges containing THC and a shoe box containing roughly 100 grams of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators also found a digital scale, a plastic bag heat sealer and a money counter often associated with illicit drug sales, the criminal complaint shows.

Wagner and six others who are connected to the Bagley case — including one who confessed to fatally stabbing him — have been arrested on firearms and drug charges in state and federal court but not on charges related to his death.

According to testimony in a federal drug case, Wagner was fighting with Bagley on Dec. 14, and another man, Drew Blahnik, stabbed Bagley as Wagner pinned Bagley against a wall.

A federal agent testified April 1 during a detention hearing how Bagley may have been killed after stealing marijuana and other items months earlier from Andrew Shaw, 30, of Cedar Rapids. Authorities say Shaw is a large-scale marijuana trafficker. He faces federal firearms charges.

FBI Special Agent Michael Kitsmiller testified during that hearing that Shaw reported Bagley and Paul Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids, broke into his business Oct. 27 and stole an assault rifle, THC cartridges and a laptop, and then beat him up.

Shaw later sent Bagley a text message, which was retrieved by his wife, Courtney Bagley, and given to authorities after Bagley went missing. It said “People go missing every day,” and warned Bagley not to threaten him.

Kitsmiller said Shaw denied putting out a “hit” on Bagley, as witnesses told authorities. But he admitted he told others he wanted Bagley beaten for robbing his shop and other drug thefts.

Kitsmiller said Blahnik, 32, who is charged with firearms and drugs, confessed to stabbing Bagley during a fight Dec. 14. Wagner and Blahnik confronted Bagley about robbing Shaw, who supplied drugs to all three, he said.

Wagner started fighting with Bagley, and Blahnik stabbed Bagley as Wagner held him against a wall, Kitsmiller said.

Wagner and Blahnik told authorities they thought Bagley had a gun, according to testimony.

The stabbing happened in Hoff’s mobile home in Cedar Rapids. He also faces firearms charges, Kitsmiller said.

Wagner and Blahnik loaded Bagley’s body into a vehicle after the stabbing and took him to Wagner’s house. They buried his body outside near a garage, Kitsmiller testified.

Bagley’s body was recovered March 1 by authorities.

An autopsy showed Bagley died of “sharp-force injuries,” indicating a fatal stabbing by a knife or other sharp object.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said in May it might take some time before charges in the death are filed.

