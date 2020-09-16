Cedar Rapids man charged with killing Chris Bagley wants trial moved out of Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS — A lawyer for a Cedar Rapids man, charged with fatally stabbing Chris Bagley in 2018, said Wednesday his client’s trial should be moved out of Linn County because the media coverage, which he described as “inaccurate and misleading,” has created a prejudice and “actual bias” in the county.

Leon Spies, lawyer for Drew Blahnik, 32, charged with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution, submitted numerous articles from local newspapers and other media outlets, as examples of the coverage that started after Chris Bagley, 31, of Walker, went missing Dec. 13, 2018, and was found March 1, 2019 buried in southeast Cedar Rapids.

Spies, during the change of venue hearing, said the media coverage continued after Bagley’s body was found and when two men associated with him, Andrew Shaw, 31, and Paul Hoff, 40, both of Cedar Rapids, were charged in federal court for drugs and firearms. The coverage also continued into this year following the grand jury indictment of Blahnik, Drew Wagner and Paul Hoff in Bagley’s death.

Most of the information from those hearings and search warrants related to it, including details that Blahnik stabbed Bagley Dec. 14, 2018 in retaliation for drug robberies committed by Bagley, were “untrue” and wouldn’t be admissible in this trial, Spies argued. The details reported are “contrary to what the evidence will show,” he said.

The coverage has slowed down during the coronavirus pandemic, but he believes it will “ramp up” again as it gets closer to the Feb. 15 trial. He gave, as an example, the Jerry Burns murder trial and how the press coverage increased closer to trial. Burns was convicted in February of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko in 1979. Spies provided those articles to the court to show the frequency of coverage.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden, arguing against moving the trial, said the defense has failed to prove that Blahnik couldn’t have a fair and impartial trial in this county. The defense points to news accounts and social media posts but they don’t prove there is a substantial prejudice among prospective jurors in Linn County, he said.

Vander Sanden said there is nothing “remarkable or notable” in the coverage of this case that wouldn’t be expected based on a murder charge. The articles have been accurate and factual. He agreed there had been “provocative” comments on social media but there’s no evidence those were made by Linn County residents.

Many of the articles just rehashed what had been previously reported when a new event in the case happened, Vander Sanden noted.

By the February trial date, details in the articles will likely not be recalled by any prospective juror, Vander Sanden argued. To meet the standard requirement for a change of venue, it’s not enough for a juror to have heard about a case, it’s if that juror has formed an opinion about the case and they cannot be fair and impartial, he said.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Christopher Bruns said he needed to review the media coverage and would try to have a ruling next month, at the latest.

Wagner, 34, pleaded in June to amended charges of voluntary manslaughter, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution.

During his plea hearing, he admitted to starting a fight with Bagley for robbing their drug dealer, Shaw, and then held Bagley down while Blahnik repeatedly stabbed Bagley to death.

Wagner, initially charged with first-degree murder, faces up to 37 years in prison. He will likely be sentenced after testifying against Blahnik.

Hoff, 42, of Cedar Rapids, already sentenced to 14 years for firearms and drugs, is also charged in Bagley’s death with abuse of a corpse and obstruction of prosecution. He is being tried separately.

Andrew Shaw, 31, of Cedar Rapids, a large-scale marijuana trafficker, was convicted and serving up to eight years in prison.

Shaw has not been charged in Bagley’s death.

