Cedar Rapids man arrested after hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle

CEDAR RAPIDS – Police arrested a Cedar Rapids man last week after a hit-and-run at Interstate 380 North and Blairs Ferry Road involving a stolen vehicle.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, officers responded at about 6:40 a.m. Friday to the Days Inn at 2215 Blairs Ferry Road NE, for reports of a hit-and-run.

The caller, police said, reported the suspect was inside one of the hotel’s rooms.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a 2008 Buick Lucerne that was reported stolen from Five Seasons Auto Rebuilders, 5913 16th Avenue SW, police said.

The police department said investigators obtained a warrant for the hotel room where they found Zachariah M. Schminkey, 32, and took him into custody.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said investigators are still trying to determine if Schminkey was the driver involved in the hit-and-run, however, Schminkey is believed to be a suspect in the vehicle theft.

Police said the Buick was taken from a parking lot at about 8:40 p.m. on November 6. Investigators believe Schminkey took the keys from the counter of Five Seasons Auto Rebuilders earlier that day, and then returned to the lot and stole the Buick, which police said belonged to a customer.

Schminkey faces a charge of second-degree theft.

Buelow said additional charges are possible as the hit-and-run investigation is ongoing. The vehicle theft investigation also remains open, Buelow said, as officials are working to determine if other suspects were involved.

