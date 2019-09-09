Cedar Rapids man with connections to Chris Bagley convicted of firearms, drug trafficking

CEDAR RAPIDS — A man who federal agents say was a large-scale marijuana trafficker supplying drugs to Chris Bagley — before Bagley was fatally stabbed in December — was convicted Monday in federal court of a firearms charge.

Andrew Shaw, 31, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession of a firearm by a drug user. During the hearing, he admitted to possessing a CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1 9 mm rifle, a New England Pardner Pump 12-gauge shotgun and multiple rounds of ammunition.

Shaw also admitted to being an unlawful user of marijuana.

Shaw hasn’t been charged in Bagley’s death.

U.S. District Magistrate Mark Roberts, during Monday’s hearing, said Shaw faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He also faces up to three years of supervised release, following any prison time.

Roberts also told Shaw he could face enhanced time of 15 years if he has any previous drug or violent felony offenses.

During Shaw’s detention hearing in April, an officer with Marion police and the Drug Enforcement Administration task force in Cedar Rapids testified that investigations into Shaw’s drug trafficking began in 2017.

Officer Adam Cirkl testified that large packages of marijuana sent from California were tracked back to Shaw. The packages, sent in January and February of this year, went to various addresses and eventually were picked up by another man, who wasn’t charged, and delivered to Shaw’s business.

In March, authorities searched Shaw’s business, A. Shaw Investments, 1190 Capital Dr. SW in Cedar Rapids, after a confidential informant bought 3 pounds of marijuana from Shaw there, Cirkl said.

Investigators also searched Shaw’s home, 1419 Grizzly Dr. NW. Authorities found weapons THC cartridges, which contained THC oil for vaping, and $35,000 in cash, Cirkl said.

At Shaw’s business, authorities found molds to make THC “gummies,” gelatin, empty cartridges, drying racks for the molds and packaging, Cirkl said.

Shaw told authorities he made about $60,000 a year in his “legitimate” business, flipping houses, which wouldn’t support his lifestyle, Cirkl said. Shaw admitted to making a six-figure income from drug trafficking.

A federal agent, also during this hearing, revealed details about Shaw’s connection to Bagley and the possible reason Bagley, 31, of Walker, was found buried March 1 after he went missing in December.

Special Agent Michael Kitsmiller of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who was named Monday as the next Marion police chief, said Bagley was stabbed to death Dec. 14 during a fight over robberies he committed against Shaw.

During interviews, Shaw denied putting out a “hit” on Bagley, but admitted to telling others he wanted Bagley assaulted for robbing his business last October and other drug robberies, Kitsmiller said.

On Oct. 27, Bagley, 31, and Paul Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids — who also was convicted of firearms and drug charges — broke into Shaw’s business and stole an assault rifle and THC cartridges, and then beat up Shaw.

Drew Blahnik and Drew Wagner, who allegedly sold drugs for Shaw, confronted Bagley on Dec. 14 at Hoff’s trailer in Cedar Rapids, about Bagley’s drug robberies, Kitsmiller testified.

As Wagner and Bagley fought, Wagner pinned Bagley against the wall and Blahnik stabbed him.

Blahnik has been charged with firearms and drugs and Wagner with drugs but not Bagley’s death.

Wagner and Blahnik buried Bagley in the yard at Wagner’s home, 4069 Soutter Ave. SE, Kitsmiller said.

Nobody has been charged in Bagley’s death. Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden still is reviewing the sheriff’s investigation.

