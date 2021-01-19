Public Safety

Arrest made in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marissa Doolin

Cedar Rapids Police Department cruiser at night with emergency lights (Cropped CRPD photo from November 2019)
Cedar Rapids Police Department cruiser at night with emergency lights (Cropped CRPD photo from November 2019)

An arrest has been made in the death of an 18-year-old woman who sustained fatal gunshot wounds on December 22 at a second-floor apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Department, 20-year-old Larenzo L. Burnett faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with a witness. Burnett was already in custody at the Linn County Jail on unrelated charges when he was presented with the new charges, police said.

During their investigation, police said it was determined that Burnett intentionally pointed a handgun at Marisa Doolin and accidentally discharged the firearm.

Additionally, police said it was learned that after the shooting, Burnett verbally threatened a witness, telling the witness not to talk to the police and “to be ready for whatever is coming to him.”

Police said Burnett made the threat at 8:01 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2020 via when he called the witness from the Linn County Jail.

Police said Doolin was found at 3:25 p.m. in an apartment at 2110 Westdale Dr. SW. She had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital. She was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where she was declared “legally” dead four days later on Dec. 26.

Police said Doolin was kept on life support for an unspecified amount of time after she was declared dead to facilitate organ donation.

Doolin died as the result of the gunshot wound, police said.

Burnett remains in custody at the Linn County Jail.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Involuntary manslaughter is Class D felony and Tampering with a witness is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

GPS monitor helps police nab Iowa City man who stole women's underwear

Florida wrongful death lawsuit envelops Cedar Rapids man, a former deputy

Grim fall dashes hope for less deadly year on Iowa roads

New trial for Marion man accused of fatally stabbing former girlfriend may not happen until fall

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Eastern Iowa Airport sees 53% drop in passengers in 2020, fewest in at least 25 years

Jan. 6 Capitol attack evokes memories of 1954 attack that wounded Iowa rep, 4 others

Iowa Democrats make ethics issue out of Rep. Ashley Hinson's social media

Cedar Rapids man who invaded U.S. Capitol is charged in federal court

2nd-largest per-capita group of amateur radio operators in the world call Eastern Iowa home

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.