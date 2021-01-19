Arrest made in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marissa Doolin

An arrest has been made in the death of an 18-year-old woman who sustained fatal gunshot wounds on December 22 at a second-floor apartment in southwest Cedar Rapids.

According to the Cedar Rapids Department, 20-year-old Larenzo L. Burnett faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with a witness. Burnett was already in custody at the Linn County Jail on unrelated charges when he was presented with the new charges, police said.

During their investigation, police said it was determined that Burnett intentionally pointed a handgun at Marisa Doolin and accidentally discharged the firearm.

Additionally, police said it was learned that after the shooting, Burnett verbally threatened a witness, telling the witness not to talk to the police and “to be ready for whatever is coming to him.”

Police said Burnett made the threat at 8:01 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2020 via when he called the witness from the Linn County Jail.

Police said Doolin was found at 3:25 p.m. in an apartment at 2110 Westdale Dr. SW. She had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was rushed to an area hospital. She was later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where she was declared “legally” dead four days later on Dec. 26.

Police said Doolin was kept on life support for an unspecified amount of time after she was declared dead to facilitate organ donation.

Doolin died as the result of the gunshot wound, police said.

Burnett remains in custody at the Linn County Jail.

Involuntary manslaughter is Class D felony and Tampering with a witness is an aggravated misdemeanor.

