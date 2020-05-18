Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 26 years for knowingly infecting two women, one minor to HIV

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 33-year-old Cedar Rapids man, who has HIV and knowingly infected two woman and one minor, pleaded Monday to amended charges and was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Lamont James, who was originally charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault while participating in a felony, and four counts of criminal transmission of an infectious or contagious disease — HIV.

Criminal transmission of a contagious or infectious disease means a person knowingly exposed an uninfected person and acted with a “reckless disregard as to whether” a person contracts the disease, according to the criminal complaint. James, during the hearing by phone, admitted that between March 1, 2016 and March 30, 2017, he assaulted a 13-year-old girl by having physical contact with her while he had HIV. He also admitted to having sexual contact with her and giving her the disease between March 1, 2016 and March 30, 2019.

During the hearing, James also admitted to having sex with a 41-year-old woman and infecting her between April 1, 2016 and December 2017; infecting a 19-year-old woman between March 1, 2016 and March 30, 2019; and having sex with a 21-year-old woman between March 5 and Aug. 30, 2016 but she was not infected.

Iowa criminal pleadings and hearings may be conducted by phone or video with the defendant’s consent to reduce in-person contact in the courthouses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Iowa Supreme Court order.

James, who was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse of the 13-year-old victim, showed the girl reported the crime when she was 16. She told police she had been in a sexual relationship with James for two years and she believed he was the one who infected her, according to a July 9, 2019 search warrant affidavit.

Cedar Rapids police Investigator Bryson Garringer, in the affidavit, said the girl’s report wasn’t the first police had received about James.

A woman filed a report with police in November 2018, stating she believed she had contracted HIV from James.

In the affidavit, Garringer requested access to “any and all medical records” that Linn County Public Health has relating to James’ HIV status.

A warrant was issued for James’ arrest last September.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Lars Anderson also sentenced James following his pleas because James waived his right to a presentencing report.

Assistant Linn County Attorney Monica Slaughter asked the court to follow the plea agreement which calls for consecutive sentences of the five five-year felony terms and the one year serious misdemeanor for a total of 26 years.

She said this crime was “egregious in nature” because he willingly transmitted or attempted to transmit the disease to the five victims and while HIV isn’t a death sentence, these victims had the right to know and make the choice themselves.

James, during the hearing, said he “wholeheartedly” agreed with Slaughter, and said he hopes he will consider his actions in the future.

Anderson said James acted “selfishly to satisfy your own desires without regard for others.” In the future, he hopes James will think about how his actions will impact others. He caused mental anguish and pain and suffering for the victims.

The special sentence of parole and the requirement of being registered as a sex offender were not imposed because Anderson didn’t make a finding that this was a sexually motivated crime, as part of the plea agreement. But James will have to go through the sex offender treatment program while in prison.

Anderson also ordered five-year no contact orders against James for each of the victims.

