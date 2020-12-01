CEDAR RAPIDS — A 24-year-old Hiawatha man who was released from prison last month after serving time for shooting at three people was identified by police Tuesday as the person fatally shot Monday at a home on the northwest side.

Charles James Griffin’s body was found by police about 10.54 a.m. Monday inside a home in the 400 block of F Avenue NW.

Police confirmed this is a homicide investigation and believe it was a targeted shooting.

Nobody has been arrested and the investigation continues.

Police said Monday a person of interest was being questioned in the case.

According to court documents, Griffin was convicted last year for lesser charges of carrying weapons and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder for firing multiple shots at three people who were in a parked vehicle outside his Hiawatha home, and then continued shooting at the vehicle as they drove away, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers recovered over 20 shell casings from a .40 caliber weapon found in the area, the complaint showed. They also searched his home and recovered an empty box for a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun that police believed was used in the shooting.

Griffin was sentenced to five years in prison but was released Nov. 18 and was on parole.

He also had previous convictions for first-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

