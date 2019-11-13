15-year-old girl accuses Cedar Rapids woman of abuse involving hammers and screwdrivers

Police arrested a 46-year-old woman Tuesday after a 15-year-old girl walked into the Cedar Rapids Police Department lobby and reported the woman had repeatedly abused her.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police that Mary Jane Jackson Thomas, of Cedar Rapids, had subjected her to several incidents of abuse between April 1 and October 11.

“(The girl) described several different incidents in which the defendant used a hammer and an electrical cord to beat her and a screwdriver to stab and completely penetrate her wrist,” the complaint states. “She also reported the defendant would bite and scratch her in the face.”

The girl was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment, police said. While there, “the medical staff noted she had suffered a broken wrist, fractured cheekbone and scarring to her face and body,” that were consistent the girl’s story of repeated abuse.

While being interviewed, police said Thomas admitted to the abuse.

Jackson faces four counts of willful injury causing bodily injury, each a Class-C felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine between $1,000 and $10,000.

