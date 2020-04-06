Public Safety

Man attempts $1000 purchase at Farm Fleet with forged check, police say

Police arrested a 47-year-old Cedar Rapids man last week after he allegedly tried to pass a forged check for more than $1,000 at Fleet Farm in northeast Cedar Rapids.

According to the criminal complaint, Daniel J. Abbott, attempted to pass a fraudulent check on March 11 at the Fleet Farm at 4650 Cross Pointe Boulevard NE to purchase $1,081.23 worth of merchandise.

The criminal complaint states the check appeared to be written from a CRB & T checking account that belongs to ImOn Communications. Police said CRB & T confirmed the check was fraudulent.

Police said Abbott was captured on the store’s security footage presenting the check and using his Iowa driver’s license during the transaction.

A search of Abbott’s home turned up additional forged ImOn Communications checks, as well as what appeared to be an original check from the company’s account, police said.

Abbot was taken into custody Friday. He faces a charge of forgery.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

