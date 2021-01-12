Cedar Rapids firefighters, paramedics rescue two dogs from Oakland Road apartment fire

Cedar Rapids fire crews extinguished a kitchen fire in an apartment Tuesday and two dogs were rescued and revived at the scene.

According to an incident report from the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday firefighters were called to an apartment fire at 1500 Oakland Road NE. There they were directed to smoke that was emerging from apartment #617, inside the three-story apartment complex.

The fire crews made their way through heavy smoke, according to the release, using attack lines to quickly extinguish the fire in the apartment’s kitchen. A search of the apartment building revealed no further spread of the fire.

Two dogs were also rescued from the apartment by the fire crews, and the firefighters worked with the Cedar Rapids Police Department and Area Ambulance Service to place oxygen masks on the dogs, assisting in reviving the animals, according to the release. Both dogs were revived and brought “under the care of animal control and their owner,” according to the release.

No injuries were reported, while one person requested assistance from the Red Cross. While the apartment building was temporarily emptied, due to the fire being localized in the apartment, almost all of the tenants returned to their apartments, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.