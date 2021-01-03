Shooting victim dies at Cedar Rapids hospital

A male victim in a shooting incident died shortly after his arrival at Mercy Medical Center early Sunday morning.

At 2:16 a.m., police were dispatched to the hospital where the shooting victim had arrived by private vehicle, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Soon after officers arrived, the victim was pronounced dead. His name is not being released pending notification of family.

Police said the incident address was unknown and that there is an active investigation.