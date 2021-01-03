Public Safety

Shooting victim dies at Cedar Rapids hospital

The Gazette

A male victim in a shooting incident died shortly after his arrival at Mercy Medical Center early Sunday morning.

At 2:16 a.m., police were dispatched to the hospital where the shooting victim had arrived by private vehicle, according to a news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Soon after officers arrived, the victim was pronounced dead. His name is not being released pending notification of family.

Police said the incident address was unknown and that there is an active investigation.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Storm dropping snow and ice on Southeast Iowa

Iowa City man charged with sex abuse, burglary

Cedar Rapids police investigate shots fired, stabbing early Friday

Iowa justices limit penalties in some police excessive force cases

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion's 'streetscape' project to begin construction in April

Brock Purdy caps historic season for Iowa State with memorable play in Fiesta Bowl

Small-business owner sues to prevent Marion Square Plaza redevelopment

Eastern Iowans greet 2021 outdoors on bikes, skis and snowshoes

Iowans hospitalized for COVID-19 keeps dropping

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.