Public Safety

Cedar Rapids custodian pleads not guilty to sex abuse of 13-year-old girl

Michael Beard
Michael Beard

CEDAR RAPIDS – A Cedar Rapids schools custodian charged with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl over a two year period pleaded not guilty last week and his trial is set for Jan. 6.

Michael Lynn Beard, 53, is charged with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse. A criminal complaint shows the girl, now 15, told police that Beard started sexually abusing her in June 2017 when she was 13.

Police said the abuse happened most recently in August at a Cedar Rapids residence. Beard was arrested Aug. 27.  

According to the complaint, the sexual abuse incidents didn’t occur on school grounds.

A judge placed an initial $40,000 cash only bail when Beard was arrested but 6  Judicial District Judge Lars Anderson reviewed the bail and changed it to $40,000 cash or surety on Aug. 9. If Beard is able to pay bail, he will be released under the supervision of the 6 Judicial District Department of Corrections.

Beard has been a custodian in a dozen schools in the Cedar Rapids school district for the past 27 years. He most recently worked at Madison Elementary School, according to the district.

The district placed Beard on administrative leave, district spokeswoman Akwi Nji said Thursday in a statement.

Before joining Madison Elementary’s staff, Beard worked at Hoover, Grant, Pierce, Coolidge, Truman and Arthur elementary schools; at McKinley, Harding and Taft middle schools; and at Jefferson and Kennedy high schools.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Johnson County settles with former employee

Cedar Rapids school custodian accused in sexual abuse of teen

Tipton woman found guilty in 1992 slaying

Operation Quickfind: Dennis Pearson, age 66

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa reopens band investigation after outcry, detailed verbal, physical, sexual abuse

LGBTQ presidential forum: Watch it live from Cedar Rapids

As candidates talk LGBTQ issues in Cedar Rapids, Belle's Basix will be watching

New program allows those who age out of foster care to bypass housing voucher waitlist

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ends presidential quest

Trending