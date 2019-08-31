Public Safety

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Friday, August 30

The Gazette
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic
Cedar Rapids arrests map graphic

This map shows locations for arrests made by the Cedar Rapids Police Department on Friday, August 30, according to a daily report provided to The Gazette.

Click on the markers to see arrest location, name of person arrested, date and time, and arrest charge(s). Addresses have been changed to the block level for arrests involving a victim in a crime against persons.

This day’s map will be taken offline within a month.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Related pages:

To view a data table showing several weeks of arrests, visit our Cedar Rapids police arrest blotter page.

You can explore a Cedar Rapids police map of all incidents for the past month at this link.

The Gazette

