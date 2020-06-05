/

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 27-year-old Cedar Rapids man pleaded Friday to killing two 18-year-olds and seriously injuring two others last year, but some family and friends of the victims were outraged because they believe he would only serve a mandatory 35 years before being eligible for parole.

Ethel Brown, mother of Royal Abram, wanted to know why her son’s life and the life of Matrell Johnson, were each only worth 17 years.

“He took two lives,” Brown said after the hearing during an interview with The Gazette outside the Linn County Courthouse. “I’m an advocate for the death penalty. Jerry Vander Sanden (Linn County attorney) should have fought for me.”

Brown said Vander Sanden didn’t speak to all the families at the same time about the plea.

“He told each of us ‘You’re the one holding out’..he gave a false impression,” she said.

There were about 30 or so outside the courthouse after the hearing upset about the plea agreement. Some others displayed signs of “Justice for Royal” and “Justice for Matrell.”

Addison Hawk, 28, of Cedar Rapids, said his mom and Brown were best friends and had known Abram since he was born and remembered hold him as a baby.

“All we want is justice and fairness,” Hawk said sitting across from the courthouse. “Ever since Abram died, there’s been a cloud over the city. There’s no nice days.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Brown also filed an emergency injunction Friday, asking the court to not allow the plea hearing because she and other family members hadn’t been consulted about the plea.

In the motion, Brown also asked that the plea be delayed because of the limited seating and not all the family and the public couldn’t attend.

Sixth Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill said there wasn’t any provisions that allows a member of the public to intervene in a plea. He denied the motion and continued with the hearing.

The seating in the courtroom was limited to provide for social distancing and because the courthouse isn’t open to the public due to the novel coronavirus crisis, in accordance with an Iowa Supreme Court order. There was seating for family in an additional courtroom, where they could watch a livestream of the hearing.

The public could also access the livestream from The Gazette website, as well as other media sites.

Richardson pleaded to two counts of second-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury. He also pleaded to one count each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Vander Sanden said at sentencing the second-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury sentences will run concurrently for 50 years. The two counts of willful injury would run concurrently for 10 years and consecutively to the 50 years, totaling 60. The remaining counts totaling 15 years will run consecutively to 60 for a total sentence of 75 years.

Vander Sanden, after the hearing, said Richardson won’t be eligible for parole after the 35 mandatory years until he earns so many program and good time credits. Looking at the Iowa Department of Corrections sentencing chart, Richardson may not be eligible for parole until he serves another 18 or more years on top of the mandatory 35, Vander Sanden said.

He wouldn’t have agreed to the plea agreement if the families hadn’t approved it. He did talk to the family members individually, based on conflicts with everyone’s schedule, but he didn’t mislead them about the plea.

“If she (Brown) would have told me she was against it, I wouldn’t have,” Vander Sanden said. “I talked to her about three times.”

Richardson, during the plea, admitted to fatally shooting Abram and Johnson without justification. He also admitted to shooting Booker McKinney and Kayla Panos-Blackcloud, both now 20, of Cedar Rapids, and intended to cause their deaths without justification.

Richardson also admitted to having the firearm and illegally possessing the firearm as a felon.

A criminal complaint showed Richardson on a surveillance video firing a series of shots from a .45-caliber handgun, even after it jammed several times, at a black Buick Rendezvous outside a smoke shop at 70 Kirkwood Ct. SW, May 18.

When officers arrived about 1:20 a.m., they found four people in the Rendezvous. Abram and Johnson were fatally shot in the back seat.

McKinney and Panos-Blackcloud, were in the front seats and had serious injuries.

Richardson was identified by witnesses and in the video, authorities said. He fled before officers arrived.

Richardson was found by authorities two days later, hiding in a garage on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

Vander Sanden, during the plea hearing, said there was a loaded 9 mm handgun found in the back floorboard between Abram and Johnson, but there was no evidence that it was ever displayed or fired during the shooting. He also said police never established a motive for this “senseless murder.”

Richardson had planned to claim self-defense and because of the gun found by the victims, a jury may not have convicted Richardson on first-degree murder, Vander Sanden said after the hearing.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Honestly, no number of years could provide justice to the families but this will essentially be a life sentence for him,” Vander Sanden added.

Also as part of the plea, Richardson must provide a remorseful statement to the victims and their families and give up his right to appeal, Vander Sanden said.

Judge Thornhill said he would tentatively accept the plea pending sentencing when he would review the presentencing report and hear from the victims and their families.

If Thornhill doesn’t accept the plea at that time, Richardson will be free to withdraw his plea.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com