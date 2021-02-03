Wisconsin attempted murder suspect arrested Wednesday morning in Cedar Rapids

A Wisconsin man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in the face and neck last September was captured Wednesday in the Cedar Rapids area.

According to the Portage Police Dept., attempted murder suspect Canyon Thixton, of Portage, was arrested shortly before 9 a.m. in Cedar Rapids, where he had been living under an alias and staying with a woman whose name has not been released.

Portage police said officers were called at about 4:40 a.m. on Sept. 11 regarding a domestic violence incident that occurred in the 500 block of W. Cook St in Portage, Wisconsin.

When they arrived, officers found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.

Police said the 28-year-old woman had been sleeping in the home when her boyfriend — Thixton — attacked her violently with a knife.

Investigators said the woman — whose identity has not been released — was able to fight Thixton off and escape, flagging down a police officer. She was treated at an area hospital for her injuries and released.

Thixton fled the area on a Yamaha motorcycle.

Cedar Rapids police, along with the U.S. Marshals Service took Thixton into custody Wednesday morning. It is not yet clear what criminal charges he might face locally, however local authorities said he was found in possession of a stolen handgun.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said the handgun had been taken from the woman Thixton is accused of stabbing in Wisconsin.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Columbia Co. District Attorney’s Office said plans to work with Iowa authorities on extraditing Thixton back to Wisconsin, Portage Police Capt. Daniel Garrigan said.

Thixton also faces charges in Cedar Rapids, police added. However, Cedar Rapids authorities have not yet released what those charges are.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com