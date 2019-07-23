Linn sheriff's office identifies boy killed in mowing accident between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the juvenile who died Monday evening when a lawn mower rolled on top of him as 17-year-old Alexander W. Prochaska of Cedar Rapids.

According to the news release, Prochaska was mowing at a relative’s house in the 5600 block of East Cemetery Road when the lawn mower overturned, trapping the teen underneath.

Emergency personnel responded at 8:19 p.m. Monday to 5603 East Cemetery Road, between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax, according to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

There they found a juvenile pinned under a mower in a ditch. Authorities think the driver had been mowing near the ditch when the mower overturned, trapping him underneath.

Prochaska was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

