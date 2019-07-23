Public Safety

Linn sheriff's office identifies boy killed in mowing accident between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax

Linn County Sheriff's Office patrol car
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the juvenile who died Monday evening when a lawn mower rolled on top of him as 17-year-old Alexander W. Prochaska of Cedar Rapids.

According to the news release, Prochaska was mowing at a relative’s house in the 5600 block of East Cemetery Road when the lawn mower overturned, trapping the teen underneath.

Emergency personnel responded at 8:19 p.m. Monday to 5603 East Cemetery Road, between Cedar Rapids and Fairfax, according to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

There they found a juvenile pinned under a mower in a ditch. Authorities think the driver had been mowing near the ditch when the mower overturned, trapping him underneath.

Prochaska was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

