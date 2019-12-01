Benton County crash on Highway 30 kills Des Moines woman

A Des Moines woman was killed Saturday after failing to stop at a Benton County intersection.

At about 6:30 p.m., Baylee N. Hess, 26, of Des Moines, was traveling north on 21st Avenue in a Chevy Trax and failed to stop at the Highway 30 intersection, according to an Iowa State Patrol accident report.

A semi truck driven by Gary Kinsel of Omaha was westbound on Highway 30 at that time. Hess’s vehicle crossed under the trailer and came to rest in the northwest ditch, the report stated.

The crash remains under investigation.