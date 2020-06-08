Public Safety

Arrested Iowa City protest leader held without bond

Protestors make their way up Gilbert Street during a march against racial injustice in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 3, 2
Protestors make their way up Gilbert Street during a march against racial injustice in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The 20-year-old leader of recent “Black Lives Matter” protests across Iowa City who was arrested Sunday evening was ordered to be held without bond Monday morning — keeping him in the Johnson County Jail for now.

Mazin Mohamedali, of Iowa City, is facing charges of unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct, and a probation violation. The judge Monday morning ordered Mohamedali remain in jail until he can be placed in the Hope House, where he was ordered March 9 as part of a probation violation agreement.

That probation violation stems from a second-degree robbery conviction, according to the court.

Mohamedali’s arrest at 6:45 p.m. Sunday stems from incidents during an Iowa City protest on June 3, according to criminal complaints made public Monday morning. Mohamedali has called himself a leader of the Iowa Freedom Riders, which has been organizing the mostly-peaceful protests across the community over the last week — including those that shut down Interstate-80 and left graffiti on the Old Capitol, UI president’s house, Kinnick Stadium, and UI Hospitals and Clinics campus.

According to the Iowa City police complaints, Mohamedali and hundreds of others blocked multiple roadways — including Dubuque Street and Foster Road — preventing their use. Officers also accused the protesters of vandalizing property — including roads, street signs, and buildings.

The unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct charges are simple misdemeanors.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

 

