Armed robbery at Iowa City Burger King Saturday

IOWA CITY — A man with a gun stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Burger King in Iowa City early Saturday morning.

At 5:08 a.m., the Iowa City Police Department received a report of a robbery at the Burger King at 1445 Boyrum St., according to a news release.

The man was alone when he entered the business, displayed a handgun and took the money. He was wearing dark clothing.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call (319) 358-TIPS (8477), or visit iccrimestoppers.org.