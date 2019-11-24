Public Safety

Armed robbery at Iowa City Burger King Saturday

A Burger King sign in Peoria, Ill., on Aug. 26, 2014. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg photo)
IOWA CITY — A man with a gun stole an undisclosed amount of money from a Burger King in Iowa City early Saturday morning.

At 5:08 a.m., the Iowa City Police Department received a report of a robbery at the Burger King at 1445 Boyrum St., according to a news release.

The man was alone when he entered the business, displayed a handgun and took the money. He was wearing dark clothing.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call (319) 358-TIPS (8477), or visit iccrimestoppers.org.

