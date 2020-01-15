West Liberty man faces 32 years for kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

IOWA CITY — A West Liberty man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 20-year-old woman he met at an Iowa City bar and driving her to secluded area and sexually assaulting her.

Andrew Craig Wilson, 35, pleaded last Friday in Johnson County District Court to third-degree kidnapping, third-degree sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, assault while participating in a felony and first-degree harassment.

He faces up to 32 years in prison on all charges, which will run consecutively, according to the plea agreement. He will also be sentenced to serve a special sentence of lifetime parole because this a sex offense and be required to be listed on the sex offender registry for life.

Wilson met the woman in a bar and when it closed he offered to drive her home on September 29, 2018, but instead, he drove to a secluded road south of Iowa City and sexually assaulted her, according to a criminal complaint.

In the plea, Wilson admitted to having specific intent to “secretly confine” the woman and “pinned her down" in his car while sexually assaulting her. He also admitted to striking her face and causing her bodily injury — pain and bruising — during the sexual acts.

According to a criminal complaint, Wilson also threatened the woman and told her if she continued to fight he would choke her until she stopped. After the assault, the woman regained consciousness and was in a cornfield without pants and shoes. She ran to a house in the area and a resident called 911 for her, police said.

As part of the plea, Wilson waived his rights to appeal and any post-conviction relief. He also acknowledged in the plea that the third-degree sexual abuse and assault with intent to commit sexual abuse convictions qualify as sexually predatory offenses and may be used to enhance future charges — resulting in more prison time.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 24.

