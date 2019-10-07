Cedar Rapids man connected to Chris Bagley charged with drug conspiracy

CEDAR RAPIDS — A man who faces up to 10 years on a firearms charge has now been indicted on a charge of being a large-scale marijuana trafficker since 2010, supplying drugs to others, including Chris Bagley before he was killed in December.

Andrew Shaw, 31, Cedar Rapids, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, according to the information filed last week in U.S. District Court. He is accused of conspiracy with others known and unknown to distributing 100 kilograms or more of marijuana from 2010 through March of this year.

Shaw, already in jail pending sentencing for a conviction of possession of a firearm by a drug user, waived his right to a grand jury indictment. His arraignment and trial haven’t been set at this time.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years and possibly up to 40 years in federal prison.

During Shaw’s detention hearing on the firearms charge in April, an officer with Marion police and the Drug Enforcement Administration task force in Cedar Rapids testified they had been investigating Shaw for drug trafficking since 2017.

Officer Adam Cirkl testified they tracked large packages of marijuana sent from California back to Shaw. The packages were sent in January and February of this year to various addresses and eventually were picked up by another man, who wasn’t charged, and delivered to Shaw’s business.

After a confidential informant bought 3 pounds of marijuana from Shaw at his business, A. Shaw Investments, 1190 Capital Dr. SW in Cedar Rapids, authorities conducted a search in March. Authorities found numerous molds to make THC “gummies,” gelatin, empty cartridges, drying racks for the molds and packaging, Cirkl said.

Investigators also searched Shaw’s home, 1419 Grizzly Dr. NW, where they found weapons and THC cartridges, which contained THC oil for vaping, and $35,000 in cash, Cirkl said.

Shaw admitted to making a six-figure income from drug trafficking, Cirkl said. His legitimate business of flipping houses brought in about $60,000 a year, which wouldn’t support his lifestyle, Cirkl noted.

Also during that April hearing, a federal agent revealed details about Shaw’s connection to Bagley and the possible reason Bagley, 31, of Walker, was found buried March 1 after he went missing in December.

Special Agent Michael Kitsmiller of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who is now the Marion police chief, said Bagley was stabbed to death Dec. 14 during a fight over robberies he committed against Shaw.

During interviews, Shaw denied putting out a “hit” on Bagley, but admitted to telling others he wanted Bagley assaulted for robbing his business last October and other drug robberies, Kitsmiller said.

On Oct. 27, Bagley and Paul Hoff, 40, of Cedar Rapids — also convicted of firearms and drug charges — broke into Shaw’s business and stole an assault rifle and THC cartridges, and then beat up Shaw.

Kitsmiller said Drew Blahnik and Drew Wagner, who sold drugs for Shaw, confronted Bagley on Dec. 14 at Hoff’s trailer in Cedar Rapids, about Bagley’s drug robberies. As Wagner and Bagley fought, Wagner pinned Bagley against the wall and Blahnik stabbed him.

Blahnik has been charged with firearms and drugs and Wagner with drugs. Neither have been charged in Bagley’s death.

Wagner and Blahnik buried Bagley in the yard at Wagner’s home, 4069 Soutter Ave. SE, Kitsmiller said.

Nobody has been charged in Bagley’s death.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden is still reviewing the sheriff’s investigation.

