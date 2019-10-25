Trial move sought for man charged in Cedar Rapids smoke shop shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS — The lawyer for a man charged in the fatal shooting of two teens in May outside a Cedar Rapids smoke shop wants to move the trial out of Linn County.

If moved, it would give Andre Richardson, 26, an opportunity to have a fair and impartial trial and wouldn’t prejudice the prosecution, Johnson County Public Defender Peter Persaud argued during a hearing Friday. The exhibits submitted to the court show “inflammatory and prejudice” comments on social media which stemmed from numerous news articles on the case.

Persaud didn’t argue that news coverage of the shooting and Richardson’s arrest was inaccurate or inflammatory, instead focusing on social media comments on those articles. Many of the comments assumed Richardson— as a black man with a gun— was from Chicago, that he was guilty, and they also mentioned the death penalty as an appropriate punishment, Persaud said.

Persaud argued that any article written on this case will live forever on the internet and link back to previous coverage, along with mentions of other shootings in the community. He said there would be no harm to use an “abundance of caution” by moving the trial out of Linn County. He recommended a move to Polk County to ensure a better chance for impartial jurors who are less likely to read about this case.

6th Judicial District Judge Ian Thornhill questioned if “it cut both ways” — in the digital age it’s just as likely people in other counties where this trial might be moved could have easily read the news coverage, he said.

“We have to try it somewhere,” Persaud said. “But it’s more targeted or saturated here.”

Kristopher Lyon, investigator for the Johnson County Public Defender’s Office, testified about the news coverage he gathered but couldn’t say whether the comments were from the local area or somewhere else. He speculated the comments on the local news coverage would likely be from the Linn County area.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Linn County Attorney Cory Speth said mere exposure to news accounts doesn’t warrant a change of venue. And there’s no way of knowing where these comments are from on the articles. He pointed out that there were many commenters who “pushed back” against those that were racial and prejudicial, and others that were off topic — talking about politics and other things.

Speth asked the judge to consider several cases that didn’t receive change of venue because the amount of publicity received didn’t “rise to a presumption of prejudice” or the news coverage was factual and accurate.

In Richardson’s case, there has been extensive pretrial publicity but the news coverage of the case has been factually accurate, Speth said.

The defense also asked that one statement made by Richardson to police not be allowed at trial because it was made after Richardson requested a lawyer.

Cedar Rapids police investigator Chip Joecken testified that Richardson signed a waiver of Miranda rights to talk with police when arrested June 2 but then he asked for a lawyer.

Joecken said he stopped questioning him about the fatal shooting at that point but did ask if anyone informed him of the charges. Richardson said no, and Joecken told him and asked if he understood them.

Richardson said “Sounds about right,” Joecken said. Nothing more was asked.

Sarah Hradek, Richardson’s other lawyer, argued that Richardson’s answer shouldn’t be allowed because he asked for a lawyer and there’s nothing in the law that requires an officer to make sure the defendant understands the charges against him.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said the officer did what he was “legally required” to do — advise a defendant of the charges. Joecken may have gone further asking if he understood, but he wasn’t asking him to elaborate or make an incriminating statement.

Judge Thornhill took the two issues under advisement and will issue a written ruling at a later date.

Richardson is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury, and one count each of intimidation with a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and going armed with intent.

He is accused of firing a “series of shots with a .45-caliber handgun at close range” into a Buick Rendezvous in the parking lot of the Iowa Smoke Shop at 70 Kirkwood Court SW, according to criminal complaints. The fatal attack was captured on surveillance video.

Officers arrived about 1:20 a.m. and found Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson, both 18, of Cedar Rapids, in fatally shot in back seat of the car, complaints show. Two 19-year-olds, Booker McKinney and Kayla Panos-Blackcloud, were in the front seats and were seriously injured.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows the handgun jammed several times as Richardson repeatedly shot into the car, and each time he cleared the weapon and continued to fire, according to the complaint.

If convicted of the charges, Richardson faces two life sentences.

Richardson’s trial was reset to May 4 in Linn County District Court.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com