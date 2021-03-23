Nurse and officer at Anamosa prison die in inmate attack

A nurse and correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were killed Tuesday morning after an inmate assaulted several staff members, officials said.

Iowa Department of Corrections said in a brief statement it was investigating the assault, which took place in the prison infirmary.

The victims have not been identified, pending family notifications and the investigation, the department said.

The inmate — who also was not named — was restrained by security staff.

The department said prison staff attempted first aid on the two victims until paramedics arrived.

The Corrections Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, part of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.