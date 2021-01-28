Anamosa man faces multiple charges after 110 mph chase through Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS — A 24-year-old Anamosa man faces multiple charges after a high-speed chase through Cedar Rapids and toward Mount Vernon.

Linn County deputies attempted to stop a white Pontiac Montana van that was driving erratically in the area of 34th Street and Iowa Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids about 1:45 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

At first, the Pontiac appeared to stop, but it took off once the deputy exited his patrol car.

A pursuit followed, during which the driver made his way to Mount Vernon Road SE and headed out of town at speeds that exceeded 110 mph.

As the driver neared Mount Vernon, deputies said, the vehicle left the hard-surface road and continued on a gravel road.

The sheriff’s office said tire deflation devices were successfully deployed twice during the 30-minute pursuit, and the driver eventually stopped at Secrist and Cory roads in rural Marion.

The driver, Corydon Strickell, was taken into custody and booked into Linn County Jail.

He faces charges of attempting to elude, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic offenses

The sheriff’s office said the van sustained significant damage because the driver continued on flattened tires. No injuries were reported.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department assisted with the pursuit.

