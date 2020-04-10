Ailing elderly couple found dead from gunshot wounds Thursday in Marion home

Police say a death investigation that was opened Thursday after officers responded to a residence in Marion turned out to be the deaths of an elderly couple.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers were called at about 7 a.m. Thursday to a residence at 1041 block of Rolling Glen Drive in Marion.

Marion Police Chief Mike Kitsmiller said an elderly couple were found dead in their bed inside the home. Each had been shot once, police said, adding there were no signs or struggle or forced entry.

The victims were identified as 85-year-old Robert Engle and his 80-year-old wife Barbara Engle.

Through their investigation, the chief said it was learned the husband and wife both had significant long-term ailments — unrelated to the current COVID-19 situation — that greatly impacted their quality of life.

Investigators believe the gunshot wounds were either self-inflicted, or one party took the life of the other before ending their own.

Police said it is believed the act was more one of compassion than it was criminal.

The remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer for autopsies, police said.

Investigators said no suspects are being sought and no threat is posed to the public.

