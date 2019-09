A locomotive fire at ADM Dry Grind in Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon caused approximately $1,000,000 in damage.

At 4:51 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to a report of a diesel locomotive fire at 1425 60th Avenue SW., according to a news release.

The firefighters used 1000 gallons of water and foam to put out the fire. No one was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.