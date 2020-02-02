Cedar Rapids man swerved stolen truck toward Iowa State Patrol vehicle, deputies say

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase in a stolen truck between Palo and Cedar Rapids Sunday morning.

The straight truck’s owner reported they had seen the vehicle being driven east on Highway 100 from Covington Road, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle also was noticed on Usher’s Ferry Road.

A Linn County deputy spotted the vehicle going south on Interstate 380 and Iowa State Patrol units joined for the pursuit while the truck was traveling south on Kirkwood Boulevard. The Cedar Rapids Police Department and Hiawatha Police Department joined the chase later.

Deputies said the driver of the stolen truck — identified in the news release as Adam John Miller, 35 — intentionally swerved at an Iowa State Patrol vehicle and caused damage to it.

The pursuit continued through the College Community School District property and south on Kirkwood Boulevard, then west on Wright Brothers Boulevard and north on Interstate 380 through downtown Cedar Rapids.

Stop sticks were used for the truck on Interstate 380 at H Avenue and near 29th Street, which slowed the vehicle. The truck then continued west on Highway 100. By the time the vehicle headed north on Covington Road the tires had been deflated, and the truck was stopped at Freese Well Drilling in Palo.

Adam Miller was taken into custody at 11:35 a.m., 50 minutes after the Linn County Sheriff’s Office received the call about the stolen truck.

Miller was investigated for possibly operating while intoxicated during the chase, according to the release.

Linn County jail records show Miller was arrested on suspicion of second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, assault use or display of a dangerous weapon and driving while barred. He has been cited for obedience to traffic control device violations.

Miller also had multiple arrest warrants, the release stated.