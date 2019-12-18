Public Safety

$300,000 drone smashes into Johnson County lawn

A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)
A Johnson County squad car. (file photo)
The Gazette

IOWA CITY — A remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicle crashed Wednesday, causing damage to a lawn and ornaments.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Hills Fire Department responded to a UAV crash in the area of Bayridge Drive not far from the Johnson County Fairgrounds around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said the 18-foot, 100 pound vehicle was valued at $300,000. The damage to the lawn and ornaments was estimated at $100.

The UAV was a total loss, the sheriff’s office said.

The UAV had been piloted from the nearby Iowa City Airport when it experienced an equipment malfunction. While the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been made aware of the crash, crashed under 300 pounds are not investigated by the FAA, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Police dashcam video shows moment squad car was hit on I-380

Pair of Iowa City shootings under investigation, not thought to be related

Suspected shooter in August shots-fired incident in SE Cedar Rapids arrested

Man nabbed while driving van stolen from Cedar Rapids, police say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hayden Fry brought the sizzle and the steak to Iowa

Hayden Fry, coach who made Iowa Hawkeyes winners, dies

Mark Nolte to leave Iowa City Area Development Group, may run for governor

Cedar Rapids may refund $3 million in automated traffic camera tickets, waive $14 million in old tickets

Democrats approve 99 satellite caucus locations in Iowa, U.S., overseas

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.