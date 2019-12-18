$300,000 drone smashes into Johnson County lawn

IOWA CITY — A remote-controlled unmanned aerial vehicle crashed Wednesday, causing damage to a lawn and ornaments.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Hills Fire Department responded to a UAV crash in the area of Bayridge Drive not far from the Johnson County Fairgrounds around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said the 18-foot, 100 pound vehicle was valued at $300,000. The damage to the lawn and ornaments was estimated at $100.

The UAV was a total loss, the sheriff’s office said.

The UAV had been piloted from the nearby Iowa City Airport when it experienced an equipment malfunction. While the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been made aware of the crash, crashed under 300 pounds are not investigated by the FAA, according to the sheriff’s office.