3 wounded in shots-fired incident Monday night in SE Cedar Rapids

Three people were injured by gunfire Monday night in southeast Cedar Rapids.

At 11:11 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department received calls about shots being fired in the 700 block of 16th Street SE, according to a news release.

Officers arrived to find two gunshot victims inside a home there. While treating the victims on scene, a third victim in the 16th Street shootings arrived at Mercy Medical Center in a personal vehicle. The two with injuries on scene were taken by ambulance to hospitals.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, police stated, and they are investigating the incident.