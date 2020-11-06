Public Safety

2-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting at Lindale Mall, police investigating

A Cedar Rapids police car. (Gazette file photo)
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating after an “accidental shooting” injured a child at Lindale Mall Friday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched at 1:39 p.m. to the mall at 4444 First Avenue for a shooting incident.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates there was an accidental discharge of a firearm that struck a 2-year-old boy. The individual that had possession of the firearm and the child that was injured are related, police said.

Public safety spokesperson Greg Buelow said the incident occurred inside the mall near Sweetopia and Pretzelmaker in the mall’s food court.

Lindale Mall prohibit the carrying of firearms inside the mall, Buelow said, and signage is posted saying as much.

Officials said the child sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the forearm and was taken University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment.

As of 2:40 p.m. Friday police remained on scene and continued to investigate, the police department said.

Buelow declined to say whether the incident might result in criminal charges, citing the ongoing investigation.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

