2 wounded in workplace violence shooting incident at SW Cedar Rapids business

Two people were injured early Thursday morning at a Cedar Rapids business in what police believe was a workplace violence shooting incident.

Officers were notified at 5:03 a.m. that an individual went into Associated Materials at 3801 Beverly Road SW and wounded two victims before fleeing the property, according to a news release from the city.

The shooter still is at large and the public was advised to avoid the area as law enforcement continues to search for the suspect.

The two victims’ wounds appeared to be non-life-threatening.

Police believe the shooting was not random but a workplace violence incident.

This article will be updated as additional details are known.