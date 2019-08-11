2 walk away from plane's emergency landing in Linn County

A pilot and student pilot were uninjured after a plane’s emergency landing Saturday in eastern Linn County.

At about 2:30 p.m., Linn County deputies responded to a report of a plane that had gone down near Martin Creek Road, about one mile east of Highway 13, according to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. They were notified that no one was injured in the incident.

Deputies were unable to locate the single-engine plane Saturday but on Sunday used a drone and found the aircraft in a cornfield.

Pilot Bonnie Roth and student pilot Steph Draher, who had flown from the Marion airport, were able to walk away from the plane uninjured.

The FAA and Linn County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the incident.