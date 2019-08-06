17-year-old boy in stable condition following shooting at Hiawatha apartment complex

HIAWATHA — A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition, police said, after he was shot several times Monday night at an apartment complex in Hiawatha.

According to a news release from the Hiawatha Police Department, officers responded just after midnight Tuesday to an apartment complex at 79 E. Clark Street, just off Center Point Road in Hiawatha, for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a juvenile male victim with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed the boy to an area hospital.

Police said the shooting occurred during a large gathering or party that was happening on the apartment complex grounds.

Hiawatha Police Chief Dennis Marks said the complex consists of four buildings and the shooting occurred near the “third building in from Center Point Road.”

“The gunfire originated at the north side of the complex in a back parking lot,” he said.

The victim, police said, was shot while outside, but had managed to get back inside after he was hit.

Chief Marks said both the apartment building and a nearby bank sustained damage from the gunfire.

During the investigation, the chief said multiple shell casings were recovered, and estimated up to a dozen shots were fired. Marks said officers also collected surveillance footage from the area that investigators hope will reveal a related vehicle or the shooter.

Marks said no suspects have yet been identified, adding that he did not believe the shooting was random. That said, Marks added he could not say for sure whether the victim was targeted.

“We were hoping for more cooperation than we’re getting,” the chief said.

