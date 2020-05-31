Public Safety

1 dead, 3 injured in Hiawatha shooting

Hiawatha Police Department SUV. (Detail from a Hiawatha PD Facebook page photo)
Gazette staff

A man was killed and three others injured in a shooting shortly before midnight Saturday at a Hiawatha mobile home park, authorities said.

Joshua Lathrop, 31, of Hiawatha, died at the scene of the shooting at the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park Park, 530 Robins Road in Hiawatha.

Hiawatha police were called about 11:40 p.m. Saturday to a disturbance at the park. Officers found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three were transported to the hospital but Lathrop was pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the three other victims were not released.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Hiawatha police.

