Photos: Rob Hogg leads tour of proposed Cargill railyard

Sen. Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids, a longtime Rompot neighborhood resident, has been leading a series of walking tours around land that Cargill intends to use to build a railyard. He will hold another walking tour for community members on Saturday at 1 p.m. Those interested in joining should meet at the corner of Otis Avenue SE and Helen Court SE in Cedar Rapids. Two additional votes to rezone the land from suburban residential to industrial are planned for noon Dec. 3 and 4 p.m., Dec. 17 at City Hall, 101 First St. SE.