Photos: Rob Hogg leads tour of proposed Cargill railyard

Photos: Rob Hogg leads tour of proposed Cargill railyard

Sen. Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids, a longtime Rompot neighborhood resident, has been leading a series of walking tours around land that Cargill intends to use to build a railyard. He will hold another walking tour for community members on Saturday at 1 p.m. Those interested in joining should meet at the corner of Otis Avenue SE and Helen Court SE in Cedar Rapids. Two additional votes to rezone the land from suburban residential to industrial are planned for noon Dec. 3 and 4 p.m., Dec. 17 at City Hall, 101 First St. SE.

/ 15

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Ingredion to deduct wages from employee paychecks following ransomware attack

Cedar Rapids Biaggi's Restorante sold to physician

For 250 elementary students, gifts of warmth from Cedar Rapids police officers and high schoolers

Iowa City house guest tosses brick through window after refusing to leave, police say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

With unwritten checks, campus construction starts at Iowa's public universities

What's going on in your brain as you read this? UI researchers hope to find out

Hostage to history: Americans were taken hostage in Iran 40 years ago

Senior Living Feels like family at The Views of Marion

Bite of Brazil: Christmas south of the equator is sunny and bright and full of flan

Trending