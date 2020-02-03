X Close
Eliza Dushimemana, AmeriCorps RefugeeRISE member, helps Martha Sabokwigura with her registration during a multilingual caucus at Hoover Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Sabokwigura, who has lived in Iowa since 2010 and is from Burundi, became a citizen in May 2019 and caucused for the first time on Monday. The satellite site was the second of its kind in Iowa and after an introduction in English, instructions were translated into French, Kinyarwanda, Lingala, Kirundi, Nepali, Swahili and Spanish. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)