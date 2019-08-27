One Iowa names new executive director

One Iowa, the statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, has named a new executive director.

Dan C. Royer will begin his tenure starting Sept. 1, according to a news release from the organization.

“The board is delighted that (Royer) is taking the helm at One Iowa,” said Jenny Smith, chairwoman of the One Iowa board of directors, in the news release. “His extensive nonprofit and business leadership, managerial experience and deep knowledge of our state’s health care landscape are the right combination to take One Iowa to the next level in our mission to advance, empower and improve the lives of LGBTQ Iowans statewide.”

Royer replaces Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel, who served as executive director from January 2017 until his resignation on Aug. 7. He left to pursue another career opportunity, One Iowa officials said.

One Iowa also is expanding its leadership team with an assistant executive director position, which will be filled by Courtney Reyes, who currently is serving as interim executive director.

“Courtney has the experience, passion and leadership skills to complement Dan’s strengths,” Smith said in the news release. “This leadership structure will help us expand our services and reach more LGBTQ Iowans. While we’ve made tremendous progress, the fight for full equality is far from over.”

Royer, an Iowa native, most recently held the position of executive director of the Iowa Alliance in Home Care. He also held leadership roles at the Iowa Hospital Association and has accumulated more than 14 years of experience leading not-for-profit organizations.

He also has served on the Capital City Pride Board and the One Iowa Action Board, according to the news release. He and his partner, Brian Douglas, have been married for more than 10 years and both are alumni of Iowa State University.

“One Iowa is an incredibly important organization to me personally and has made incredible progress for Iowa’s LGBTQ community,” Royer said in a news release. “There is more work to be done, and I’m looking forward to leading the organization and it’s dedicated team to further promote diversity, inclusion and empowerment across the state of Iowa.”

