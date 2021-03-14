On Iowa's 3-month mark of COVID-19 vaccinations, over 408,000 complete

News

Syringes are seen prepared along with bandages to give doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care work
Syringes are seen prepared along with bandages to give doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers on Dec. 14, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Over 18 percent of Linn County’s adult population and over 21 percent of Johnson County’s have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state reported Sunday on the three-month anniversary of the first doses administered in Iowa.

Since the first COVID-19 inoculations on Dec. 14, 2020, 408,911 Iowans have completed either the one-dose or two-dose requirement, data showed Sunday.

That includes 31,470 Linn County residents and 25,932 Johnson County residents.

The total number of doses administered by providers in Iowa over the last three months hit 1,105,700 on Sunday, an increase of 28,820.

Deaths

Though the number of vaccinations continued ramping up, the state Sunday confirmed another eight COVID-19 deaths — half of them from February and half from March so far.

Polk and Wapello counties each reported two of the deaths. Black Hawk, Clayton, Jasper and Scott counties each confirmed one death.

According to state data, half of the COVID-19 deaths were of people between the ages 61 and 80. Three were of people over 80 and one was between 41 and 60.

The newly confirmed deaths bring the state’s total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 5,641.

New cases

In a 24-period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday, 282 new COVID-19 cases were added, for a total so far of 342,743.

Of the new cases, Linn County added 12, for a total so far of 19,603.

Johnson County reported no new cases, according to the state data. It total remained 13,239.

Similarly, no new cases were reported during the 24-hour period among people classified as being in the education occupation. However, 44 cases were reported among children up to 17.

Hospitalizations

The number of patients in Iowa hospitals being treated for COVID-19 continued to decline, data from the 24-period show. The hospitalizations dropped from 182 to 160, the lowest since 151 on July 6, 2020. The number of patients in intensive care inched down from 41 to 40, but the number on ventilators inched up from 17 to 18.

