Old Marion YMCA site could transform into new apartments

The site of the old YMCA in Marion could become the home of three new apartment buildings.

Marion City Council at its Thursday meeting will vote on amending the future land-use map, the zoning request and preliminary site development plan for Green Park Apartment Living.

Ahmann Cos. of Hiawatha is pursuing the apartment project.

The old Marion YMCA, at 3100 10th Ave., closed in mid-December. The new YMCA, at 3740 Irish Dr., is set to open Jan. 18.

The 10th Avenue site was more than five decades old when it shut its doors for the last time last month. Until the new building opens, current members can use the Helen G. Nassif YMCA at 207 Seventh Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids.

In its place is planned to be a series of three residential buildings with the largest having almost 70 market-rate apartment units and parking on the first floor, according to Chad Pelley, Ahmann Cos. vice president for business development.

Ahmann Cos.’ various businesses will be involved in different stages of the project. Fusion Architect is designing the buildings, Compass Commercial Services will construct them and Q4 Real Estate will property manage them once complete, Pelley said.

Pelley said the two other buildings would have around 40 units each.

“I think this project makes sense for the community,” Pelley told The Gazette. “The quality of the development speaks for itself.

“When you see the layout, we did a street prominent presence, more compatible with what you would see in downtowns. We needed a large green buffer between the buildings, too, and we also wanted to make an attempt to hide parking.”

Pelley noted the buildings will be close to neighborhood amenities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“That site is an amazing location,” he said. “It’s a walkable residential area. It’s located next to schools, parks, shopping and more. We’ve designed it to be sensitive to the adjacent neighborhoods.”

The $25 million project could start in April if the company receives a $1 million workforce housing tax credit at that time, Pelley said.

“If we get awarded in April, we would immediately begin construction on the first building and we will phase the others. It would be eight to ten months per building,” Pelley said.

The project has been awarded a $600,000 Brownfield Tax Credit, Pelley said.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com