Iowa congressional hopeful Newman Abuissa calls killing Iranian military leader counterproductive

An Eastern Iowa congressional hopeful is criticizing the killing of an Iranian military leader and is calling on Congress to prevent President Donald Trump from starting “another aimless war in the Middle East.”

Newman Abuissa of Iowa City, who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 2nd Congressional District, called the killing of Qassim Soleimani a “big mistake ... without seasoned leaders in the Situation Room to manage another potentially explosive conflict.”

“This targeting gives Iran the reason for not negotiating another nuclear deal and to threaten our interests and those of our allies in the Middle East,” the transportation engineer said.

Abuissa commented in reply to an email announcing a demonstration against further military action by the U.S. in the Middle East at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall.

The rally is endorsed by Veterans for Peace and is part of a national action called by Answer Coalition, Code Pink, World Beyond War, Popular Resistance and others.

Abuissa said the killing of Soleimani would strengthen the government of Iran.

“If the goal of the United States is a regime change or to negotiate a better deal, this attack makes both goals impossible to achieve,” he said, referring to the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump withdrew. “This policy toward Iran is counterproductive and will lead to another costly war.

“We will spend more trillions of dollars while China is building its economy and expanding its influence globally,” he said.

