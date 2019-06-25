What you need to know about the Democratic presidential debates

Twenty Democratic hopefuls — broken into two groups of 10 — have made the cut to take the stage Wednesday and Thursday nights in the 2020 election cycle’s first televised presidential debates.

If you can call them that. With two hours (including four commercial break segments) for 10 candidates allotted each night, there might not prove time for as many back-and-forth discussions as for quick sound bites. Candidates cannot make opening statements, though they can make closing arguments. They’ll each have a minute to respond to a question and 30 seconds for follow-up.

When are they on?

From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Iowa time on Wednesday and Thursday.

Where can I see them?

This first round of debates is televised live on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo and streamed for free on NBC and Telemundo’s websites and apps.

Who asks the questions?

Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Chuck Todd, Rachel Maddow and José Diaz-Balart will moderate, NBC has announced. The debates will be broadcast from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami.

Who is on stage each night?

NBC announced that Wednesday’s lineup is: Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

It announced that Thursday’s lineup is: Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; former Vice President Joe Biden; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado; author Marianne Williamson; Rep. Eric Swalwell of California; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York; entrepreneur Andrew Yang; and Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado.

How did the party decide who is allowed on stage?

There were two ways. One was to hit 1 percent support in three state or national polls approved by the Democratic National Committee as being among the most trusted and reliable. The other was to raise money from 65,000 unique donors, with a minimum of 200 in 20 different states. The resulting 20 candidates then were split into two groups: those polling on average 2 percent or higher, and those with less support. The names were picked randomly from each group to ensure a mix on stage both nights.

If I miss this debate, will I have another chance?

Several, but some candidates may drop out as the campaigns stretch on. The next debates are scheduled to be on CNN on July 30 and 31 from Detroit.

The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.