Nation & World

Spotify retreats from artists' uploads

Move by streaming service is seen as a win for music labels

A man checks his smartphone with the Spotify Technology logo behind him in an arranged photograph in London. CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Chris Ratcliffe.
A man checks his smartphone with the Spotify Technology logo behind him in an arranged photograph in London. CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Chris Ratcliffe.
Bloomberg News

Spotify SA is shutting down a program that allowed independent artists to upload their music directly to the music streaming service, a win for record labels and smaller distributors.

The online service will stop accepting any new uploads through Spotify for Artists, and artists will need to move their already released content to another provider, the company said Monday in a blog post.

Spotify launched the program almost a year ago, acting essentially as a label for artists who didn’t have major backing and offering them a larger share of the royalties that their songs produce. The move also was a way for the service to keep more of its revenue and narrow its losses, which are driven by high content costs.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

UTC's F-35 engines chronically late: Pentagon

Walton, Buffett to give away billions

Facebook aims to ban census interference

Fireworks are America's favorite face exploding, dog torturing, bird murdering way to celebrate its birthday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids man illegally had 17 guns, including four machine guns

Grassley at Anamosa town hall calls for investigation of 'real' border crisis

Locked out of China, U.S. pork producers sniff out new buyers

One Iowa executive director to step down

Iowa City teen arrested in connection with armed robbery

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.