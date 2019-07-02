Spotify retreats from artists' uploads

Spotify SA is shutting down a program that allowed independent artists to upload their music directly to the music streaming service, a win for record labels and smaller distributors.

The online service will stop accepting any new uploads through Spotify for Artists, and artists will need to move their already released content to another provider, the company said Monday in a blog post.

Spotify launched the program almost a year ago, acting essentially as a label for artists who didn’t have major backing and offering them a larger share of the royalties that their songs produce. The move also was a way for the service to keep more of its revenue and narrow its losses, which are driven by high content costs.