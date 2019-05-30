Trump traveling to Iowa June 11

CEDAR RAPIDS — President Donald Trump will travel to Iowa June 11, presumably to mark the lifting of restrictions on the use of higher ethanol blends during the summer.

While in Iowa, he also will attend a private GOP fundraiser in West Des Moines, according to Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann.

“We are thrilled to welcome the President back to the heart of Trump country, where Iowans are proud of his groundbreaking policies that have brought 5.4 million new jobs, lower taxes, and fair trade deals for American farmers and manufacturers,” according to a statement from the party.

Trump visited Iowa last fall to sign a memo telling the Environmental Protection Agency to lift the summertime restrictions on E15 gasoline that contains 15 percent ethanol. The corn-based ethanol accounts for 10 percent of U.S. gas sales, but blends containing more than 10 percent ethanol are restricted during the summer.

Lifting the restrictions would be the latest round in a skirmish between ethanol producers and oil refineries. They’ve been at odds over the Renewable Fuel Standard that requires oil refiners to mix ethanol and biodiesel with petroleum.

Removing the restrictions has become increasingly important to corn farmers as commodity sales to China have fallen as a result of Trump’s trade war with China.

More than one-third of the United States corn crop goes into producing ethanol and Iowa is the largest producer of both corn and ethanol.

Trump’s visit will come as his administration is preparing a second round of aid to farmers who have been harmed by the trade war. The $16 billion package is expected to compensate corn growers 4 cent per bushel, soybean producers $2 per bushel and wheat growers 63 cents per bushel.

In the first round of trade aid, the federal government paid $1.65 per bushel for soybeans, 14 cents per bushel for wheat and 1 cent per bushel for corn.

