CORONAVIRUS

National jobless claims remain at historical high

'We've hit a plateau in unemployment claims'

A sign that reads #x201c;hiring today#x201d; is shown at a grocery store in Olympia, Wash., advertising a job opportunit
A sign that reads “hiring today” is shown at a grocery store in Olympia, Wash., advertising a job opportunity for a meat cutter. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to a still-high 840,000, evidence that job cuts remain elevated seven months into the pandemic recession. this past Saturday. (Associated Press)
/
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:58PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

National jobless claims remain at historical high

01:58PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

Iowa sees new second-highest, daily-case count of virus numbers

01:34PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

White House Coronavirus Task force notes 'many preventable deaths' in ...

07:39AM | Thu, October 08, 2020

Donald Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Joe Biden
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Washington Post

The number of new claims filed for unemployed remained at historically high levels, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The number of initial claims inched down — from 849,000 to 840,000 last week.

The number of new claims for gig and self-employed workers dropped from about 650,000 to 460,000.

All told, about 25.5 million people are collecting some kind of unemployment insurance.

The number of jobless claims have fallen from their peak in the spring, but the rate has slowed in recent months.

“The story is, we’ve hit a plateau in unemployment claims,” said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

“That is going to hurt the jobless rate and lead to more people eventually leaving the labor force.”

The numbers come in the final weeks before the presidential election on Nov. 3. President Donald Trump has touted the fact that some of the labor market’s indicators from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic have improved, such as the unemployment rate.

Yet unemployment claims remain above the pre-pandemic record of 695,000 a week.

Frick said that the high level of jobless claims continuing more than six months into the pandemic was a bad sign for the economic recovery.

“We’ve been here so long, and I’m not seeing the kind of job creation that would lead us to believe that these claims are going to fall,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Economists, as well as Federal Reserve policymakers, have been warning the recovery could deteriorate without further aid from Washington for struggling businesses and households.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:58PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

National jobless claims remain at historical high

01:58PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

Iowa sees new second-highest, daily-case count of virus numbers

01:34PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

White House Coronavirus Task force notes 'many preventable deaths' in ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Washington Post

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa sees new second-highest, daily-case count of virus numbers

White House Coronavirus Task force notes 'many preventable deaths' in Iowa

Donald Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Joe Biden

New teachers face COVID-19 learning curve along with students

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mercy Iowa City to layoff 29 employees

Keep Trumpism out of Iowa classrooms and offices

Persis Biryani Indian Grill brings Indian food to Cedar Rapids

Chew on This: Eastern Iowa restaurants garner Iowa Restaurant Association awards

Linn County inmate dies after being found without pulse in cell, cause of death under investigation

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate