Nation & World

Michigan Senator Gary Peters calls for national institute of manufacturing

China, India have nation plans and competing projects

Detroit News/TNS U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says the decline in U.S. manufacturing in recent decades is due in part to policy decisions driven by Washington, D.C.
Detroit News/TNS U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says the decline in U.S. manufacturing in recent decades is due in part to policy decisions driven by Washington, D.C.
Detroit News

WASHINGTON — Michigan Sen. Gary Peters is calling for the creation of a new federal agency modeled after the National Institutes of Health to serve as a hub for federal manufacturing programs and to boost manufacturing to a national priority.

Peters, a Democrat running for re-election to a second term, says the decline in U.S. manufacturing in recent decades is due in part to policy decisions driven by Washington, D.C., and he aims to change that.

Peters noted that as recently as 1980, five of the top 10 metropolitan areas with the highest average earnings were in Michigan including Flint, Detroit and Saginaw, according to the book “Jump-Starting America,” by Jonathan Gruber and Simon Johnson.

No Michigan communities made the list as of 2016.

“In recent years since our country’s economic policies have shifted that other industries like technology and health care, and as a result of this shift communities like Flint and Detroit have seen their economic opportunity decline, while regions like Silicon Valley and Boston have prospered,” Peters said in a speech Tuesday at an advanced manufacturing summit in Washington.

“Policy choices help propel some industries and some regions to success, while failure to invest in manufacturing has disadvantaged communities in Michigan, as well as across the entire heartland.”

Peters has not yet introduced legislation to create a National Institute of Manufacturing but is drafting it with input from manufacturers and academics around Michigan and the country and seeking bipartisan co-sponsors.

“For two decades, we’ve been inventing here, manufacturing over there. So we are creating knowledge but not wealth in terms of creating jobs or national security,” said Sridhar Kota, the University of Michigan engineering professor who organized Tuesday’s conference.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“So we are really subsidizing research and development for other countries because we don’t have a national strategy or plan or what to do with that our good ideas.”

Peters said the United States has a critical need for a greater focus on manufacturing, workforce development and research and development as countries such as China, India and South Korea already have implemented national manufacturing plans, including several projects competing directly with the U.S. auto industry.

“This will give our nation’s manufacturing programs a higher profile, which will hopefully drive Congress to provide steady investments to these programs,” Peters said.

Detroit News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Housing starts stabilize: Building permits edge up

Foreign arms sales hit $44.15 billion in first three quarters

Fed leaves rates unchanged: Scraps 'patient' approach ahead of possible cut

Meet the New York couple donating millions to the anti-vax movement

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa won't follow stricter federal standard for beach water quality

B-17's visit to Cedar Rapids elicits nostalgia and awe

Man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts wants to delay upcoming hearing and trial

Cedar Rapids finds curbing violence at after-hours clubs not easy

Tornadoes damage homes in southeast Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.