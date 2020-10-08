Nation & World

McDonald's weighs the return of all-day breakfast

No more midday Egg McMuffins?

McDonald's says sales in U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months grew 4.6 percent during the three months that ended in
McDonald’s says sales in U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months grew 4.6 percent during the three months that ended in September (Bloomberg)
Chicago Tribune

All-day breakfast was a major hit for fans of McDonald’s and a major headache for franchisees.

As the fast-food giant weighs whether to bring it back from its pandemic hiatus, one fact has recently become apparent: The company doesn’t need to offer round-the-clock McGriddles and Egg McMuffins to grow sales.

Chicago-based McDonald’s on Thursday said sales in U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months grew 4.6 percent during the three months that ended in September, exceeding Wall Street’s expectations.

That’s also a sharp reversal from the 8.7 percent decline that occurred during the previous quarter.

Large group orders and a busier dinner business drove the boost, while overall guest counts remain down.

McDonald’s said sales growth accelerated into the double digits in September, when it did a promotion with rapper Travis Scott.

The 13-month measure removes the effect of new openings and closings.

McDonald’s, which won’t announce third-quarter earnings until Nov. 9, offered the advance look at its performance because the earnings release is later than usual.

Sales were down 2.2 percent globally.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

For McDonald’s, the results suggest a recovery — after sales were battered by a pandemic that meant closed dining rooms and the disappearance of commuters as workplaces shut down.

But things are not back to normal. Just 2,000 of its 14,000 U.S. dining rooms are open. McDonald’s in July paused its reopening process as COVID-19 cases surged.

Drive-through, which before the pandemic comprised about two-thirds of sales, now is responsible for 90 percent.

The company has focused on shortening wait times, long an Achilles’ heel, and in June the wait was 20 seconds shorter than the year before.

It credits the use of artificial intelligence in its digital menu boards to suggest items to consumers in the form of a picture, so employees don’t have to spend time doing it, as well as the removal of menu items that took long to prepare.

The company, which stopped offering items such as salads and grilled chicken sandwiches, will be “very thoughtful and judicious” in deciding what is worth reintroducing to the menu, said Joe Ehrlinger, president of McDonald’s USA.

That also goes for all-day breakfast, a popular offering introduced in 2015 that was halted in March to help streamline operations.

If all-day breakfast does come back, it may not offer as many items or be served at all times as it did before.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
College Guide 2020

Ready for the next step? Learn about Iowa Colleges and Universities!

Read Now
Gazette Marketing
Iowa Ideas Conference

A critical time for Iowans to come together. Free registration, all-access October 15 & 16.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

“Compelling facts indicate it doesn’t actually need to be 24 hours and it can cut off at some point in the afternoon,” Ehrlinger said.

“And that would make more sense from a consumer and franchisee perspective.”

The company is working with franchisees to weigh whether the revenue benefits of all-day breakfast made it worth the complexity it added to their operations.

“You can see by the improvements that we had this quarter that we can really grow this business and we don’t need all-day breakfast to do that,” he said.

Meanwhile, the company still is fighting for morning breakfast customers, a contingent that dwindled with the loss of commutes just as Wendy’s launched its own breakfast menu.

McDonald’s this week announced it is introducing apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls to its bakery menu, the first bakery additions in eight years, which will be available any time of day.(

Chicago Tribune

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Black Friday to come early this year

National jobless claims remain at historical high

Donald Trump vows not to participate in virtual debate with Joe Biden

Workers, small businesses worry about a tailspin after stimulus talks break down

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mercy Iowa City to layoff 29 employees

Keep Trumpism out of Iowa classrooms and offices

Persis Biryani Indian Grill brings Indian food to Cedar Rapids

Chew on This: Eastern Iowa restaurants garner Iowa Restaurant Association awards

Linn County inmate dies after being found without pulse in cell, cause of death under investigation

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.