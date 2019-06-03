Marianne Williamson to visit Cedar Rapids next week

Marianne Williamson, a best-selling author, activist and Democratic presidential candidate, will make three stops in Cedar Rapids Sunday and Monday.

Williamson is one of 17 presidential candidates who will give five-minute speeches at the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame event at 2 p.m. Sunday at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex. Tickets are sold out, but you can add your name to the waitlist here or enter a free ticket drawing here.

Williamson will speak at Toula Yoga, 2720 First Ave. NE, Suite 108, at 8 p.m. Sunday. People who are interested in attending, should RSVP at: https://www.marianne2020.com/event/cedar-rapids-iowa-house-party-private-residence.

On June 10, Williamson will meet with Kirkwood Community College Democrats, hosted by Iowa Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, at noon at Kirkwood’s Cedar Hall, Room 343, at 6301 Kirkwood Blvd. SW. RSVP requested at: https://www.marianne2020.com/event/marianne-williamson-meets-with-kirkwood-college-democrats-hosted-by-iowa-state-senator-rob-hogg

Williamson has two other Iowa events this week, both Saturday in Des Moines. At 2:30 p.m., she will speak at the 2019 Pride Fest at the Iowa State Capitol and at 5:30 p.m., she will hold a meet and greet with the Polk County Youth Democrats at Gazali’s Mediterranean Restaurant near the Drake University campus.

