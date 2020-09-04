Nation & World

GM joins Honda to develop products in North America

They aim to share common vehicle platforms

A photographer captures images of the General Motors-Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell after a news conference in Detroit
A photographer captures images of the General Motors-Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell after a news conference in Detroit in January. (Associated Press)
Detroit Free Press

DETROIT — General Motors and Honda have a deal to share vehicle platforms and technology in North America beginning next year.

On Thursday the automakers said they have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to establish a North American automotive alliance.

The proposed alliance will include sharing a range of vehicles, to be sold under each company’s distinct brands, as well as cooperation in purchasing, research and development, and connected services.

Honda and GM plan to collaborate on purchasing supplies by leveraging their scale to gain costs savings.

Purchasing collaboration would focus on joint sourcing of materials, logistics and localization strategies, GM said.

The alliance will help GM and Honda achieve substantial cost savings, and allow them to continue to invest in developing future products.

“This alliance will help both companies accelerate investment in future mobility innovation by freeing up additional resources,” GM President Mark Reuss said in a statement.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Given our strong track record of collaboration, the companies would realize significant synergies in the development of today’s vehicle portfolio.”

Under the latest proposed alliance, Honda and GM would collaborate on a variety of segments in North America, intending to share common vehicle platforms including both electrified and internal combustion propulsion systems that align with the vehicle platforms.

Detroit Free Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Hot dogs may be MIA from this year's Labor Day

Des Moines teacher dies from COVID-19

Feds want deal with North Dakota over pipeline protest costs

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Kayaks involved in 37% of Iowa fatal boat incidents

Man shot after pointing rifle at Coralville police identified

Iowa DHS detours from usual duties to help after derecho

UI expert worries students will spread COVID-19 to other communities over Labor Day weekend

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing and exploiting minors

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.